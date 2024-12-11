Drivers must prioritise road safety during busy holiday season

Drivers are advised to put road safety first as the holiday season draws near and make sure they are ready for any potential hazards and increased traffic.

With many families travelling long distances to visit loved ones, the risk of accidents significantly increases during this time of the year.

To help keep drivers and their passengers safe, these are some of the essential tips to follow while on the road this holiday season.

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy

Unroadworthy vehicles are one of the leading causes of road accidents in South Africa. Therefore, before embarking on any journey, ensure your vehicle is in top condition. Check the brakes, tyres, lights, and fluid levels, and ensure that your car is up to date on any necessary maintenance. A breakdown in the middle of a long trip can lead to delays and additional stress.

Avoid driving under the influence

The festive season often sees an increase in celebrations that involve alcohol. Never drink and drive. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your reaction time and judgement. Arrange for a designated driver or consider using alternative transport options like taxis or ride-hailing services.

Be aware of fatigue

Fatigued driving is a serious concern, especially during long road trips. Make sure you are well rested before embarking on a journey. Take regular breaks, stretch, and rotate drivers if possible. Fatigue can impair your ability to react and increase the risk of accidents.

Follow speed limits and road signs

With more vehicles on the roads and potential hazards such as heavy rain or fog, adhering to speed limits and road signs is crucial. Speeding reduces your reaction time and makes accidents more severe. Always keep within speed limits and adjust your speed to the weather and road conditions where required.

Keep your car insurance up to date

Before hitting the road, ensure that your car insurance is up to date and that you have comprehensive coverage for any unforeseen events. Good car insurance provides peace of mind in the event of an accident, theft, or damage to your vehicle during the busy holiday period.

Brina Biggs, a senior manager at Budget Insurance, said the company often ends the festive season with alarming road carnage reports.

She added that this can be changed through collective improvement in road behaviour.

“By following these simple tips and ensuring you are covered with the right insurance, you can protect yourself, your family, and other road users while making the most of this special time of year,” said Biggs.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content