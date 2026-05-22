Drug bust case of 13, including Mexican nationals, postponed in North West

The illicit drug operation case linked to 13 accused, including several foreign nationals, appeared briefly in the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Friday, 22 May.

The group, which included Mexicans, returned to court following their previous appearance last Friday, when proceedings were postponed to allow the state to secure service of interpreters, verification of immigration status and preparations for possible formal bail applications.

Farm owners join suspects in dock

The matter has drawn further attention after farm owners implicated in the case handed themselves over to authorities for questioning. They were subsequently charged with the manufacturing of illicit drugs, illegal possession of hazardous chemicals and illegal possession of precious metals. They made their first court appearance on Friday, joining their co-accused.

Those appearing before court include Tyron John Schutte, Kyle Schutte, Ismael Afiado Massingue, Lourenco Constantino Cumbane, Tobias Soyani, Vusi Amos Mkambi, Naome Jacquelin Lopez Madrid, Fabian Astorga Ramirez, Jesus Alonso Medina Astorga, Luis Alberto Ramirez Rios, Jose Andres Medina Astorga, Chantel Adele Schutte and Johann Louis Schutte.

Four of the accused — Tyron Schutte, Kyle Schutte, Chantel Schutte and Johann Schutte — were expected to bring formal bail applications, but the process was delayed due to diary clashes, resulting in a short adjournment.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that eight of the accused — Massingue, Soyani, Mkambi, Lopez Madrid, Ramirez, Astorga, Rios and Medina Astorga — are suspected to be in the country illegally. They have been charged under the Immigration Act in addition to the main charges.

The case has been postponed to June 12, when formal bail applications for some of the accused are expected to proceed. A Spanish interpreter is also expected to be available to assist with proceedings.

The accused remain in custody pending their next court appearance.