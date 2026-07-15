‘Dumisani Khumalo appointed Dineo Mokwele,’ Brain Padayachee alleges

The Madlanga commission on Wednesday questioned the basis on which the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) charged senior SAPS officers over the appointment of a crime intelligence official.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi pressed lead investigator Col Brian Padayachee on how the case developed into one involving allegations of corruption and unit capture.

Padayachee is one of the investigators responsible for the case against several police officers, including Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who chaired the panel that recommended Dineo Mokwele for appointment to a senior post in Crime Intelligence.

Plan to capture Crime Intelligence unit

Baloyi challenged Padayachee’s assertion that Mokwele’s appointment formed part of a broader plan to capture Crime Intelligence unit, questioning the evidence underpinning that conclusion.

Padayachee testified that investigators believed Mokwele’s appointment constituted gratification under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“What I’m interested in is the act. What act was she to perform?” Baloyi asked.

Padayachee said investigators viewed the appointment as one of several allegedly aimed at placing individuals in strategic positions within the division.

“When you look at the appointment, various appointments that were taking place within crime intelligence for a specific purpose and a specific reason,” he said.

“People are placed in specific positions to do certain things, it could mean tenders or manipulating of tenders. It could be giving out information on operations that are there.”

‘Aim was to seize control of unit’

He said investigators believed strategically placing officials in key positions enabled those behind the appointments to exercise control over the unit.

“When you look at it from a capture point of view, you have a person in a position as a commander of that specific subcomponent or section that is now you control, because you appointed them.”

Baloyi repeatedly questioned whether the evidence supported that conclusion, before turning to Khumalo’s role in the recruitment process.

“You say he holds this very powerful position, and having appointed Ms. Mokwele, General Khumalo would have been able to control her or to influence her,” Baloyi said.

Khumalo’s role in Mokwele’s appointment

The commissioner then sought clarity on whether the interview panel chaired by Khumalo appointed Mokwele or merely recommended her for appointment.

Initially, Padayachee testified that the panel appointed her.

However, Baloyi challenged that evidence, making a general distinction between recommendation and appointment.

“So, they didn’t make a recommendation to somebody else, the panel appointed Ms Mokwele?” she asked.

Padayachee corrected his evidence.

“Let me be clear on it. This panel recommended Mokwele to the national commissioner to be appointed, which eventually led to her appointment indeed.”

But he still alleged that Khumalo is the one who made the final decision to appoint Mokwele.

“He’s the one that eventually signs off. He’s the one that appoints. He’s the one that appointed her,” Padayachee added.

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