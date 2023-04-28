Duo arrested for double murder in Gqeberha

Police have arrested two suspects on Thursday in Engcobo following the double murder of two women, whose bodies were found on a gravel road in Joe Slovo, Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The duo is expected to appear at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court next week.

It is alleged that on Wednesday morning, a 36-year-old woman and her friend, aged 40, dropped off the 36-year-old woman’s daughter at school in Motherwell in her silver VW Polo. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard of the women.

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said: “At about 10:00 police were alerted by a person who was walking on the gravel road between Nyamazana and Dubai informal settlement of two bodies lying on the road.

“Both women sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their names are withheld until a formal identification is done. The circumstances surrounding their murders are under investigation. The VW Polo was also taken by the suspects.”

Naidu detailed how further investigations led to the suspects being caught on Thursday.

She said: “Further investigations revealed that the vehicle was in the Engcobo area. On April 27, 2023, SAPS Engcobo Crime Prevention unit members monitored the tracking activation of the vehicle and at about 16:40, the vehicle was stopped on a gravel road in Cobosi. A 26-year-old male was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle and murder. The vehicle was also impounded.

“The members followed up on further information and at about 18:00, a second suspect, aged 30-years-old, was arrested at a house in Mhlopekazi location in Engcobo. He was detained on a charge of murder.”

