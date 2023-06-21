Duo in court for R1,7m goods stolen from Impala Platinum Mine

The Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg on Tuesday postponed a case against two men for possession of stolen property worth R1.7-million to June 23 for bail application.

Aubrey Loeto, 43, and Thys Monchusi, 37, are facing three provisional charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, theft and gangsterism.

According to reports, Loeto is said to be employed by Bidvest Coin Security as a security officer, while Monchusi is an employee of Impala Platinum Mine.

The North West National Prosecution Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “The state intends to oppose their bail application.”

The pair’s court appearance derives from an incident that occurred on June 15, where members of the Rustenburg Organised Crime unit received a tip-off from Bidvest Protea Coin Security about one of their vehicles being spotted.

Mamothame explained: “The vehicle was heavily loaded with catalytic converters leaving the Impala Platinum Mine. The police tracked the vehicle’s movement, and it led them to a house in the Lemenong section, Phokeng.

“The owner subsequently permitted them [the police] to search, and they discovered the suspected catalytic converters valued at approximately R1.7-million in a shack said to be rented out to a suspect who is still at large.”

Mamothame said that Monchusi was arrested at the scene, while Loeto was traced and found at Boitekong and subsequently returned to where the stolen goods were stored, where he confirmed that the goods were stolen from the Platinum mine.

“The duo further confirmed that a third person, who is their ally, is linked to the crime. The two will remain in police custody until their next court appearance, while the search for the third suspect continues,” Mamothame said.

The operation was lauded by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the bNorth West province, Dr Rachel Makhari, and the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena.

