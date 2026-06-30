Durban march demands stricter border control and increased BMA budget

The streets of Durban were filled with a significant demonstration on Tuesday as over 1 000 participants gathered at King Dinuzulu Park in Berea to advocate for urgent changes to the country’s border management.

What began with a few hundred people swelled to a crowd of over 1 000 as the procession moved through the Durban Central Business District, travelling along Dr Pixley kaSeme Street and passing the DUT City Campus.

Throughout the route, participants engaged in a vibrant display, singing, dancing, and striking the ground with sticks and knobkerries.

Some marchers were heard chanting anti-immigrant slogans, calling for undocumented foreign nationals to exit South Africa.

Participants prominently displayed South African flags and wore March and March T-shirts. The event concluded peacefully outside the Point Police Station with no reported incidents from police or authorities.

‘Rolling mass action every Thursday’

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the crowd, vowing that the campaign would continue every Thursday for the remainder of the year. She stated that the struggle must go on, as fixing a country is a long-term process.

Ngobese-Zuma specifically called for an increased budget for the Border Management Authority (BMA), arguing that insufficient resources contribute to the rising number of illegal migrants.

She emphasised that the country requires approximately 10 000 BMA officials to effectively secure its borders. When asked about the recent meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and individuals such as Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba, Ngobese-Zuma offered no personal reaction.When pressed on whether there would be consequences for them, she remained silent and refused to comment.

Regarding the meeting, she had maintained a neutral stance, “I don’t feel anything. I don’t have feelings about this, it’s not about me. It’s about the people.”

Article supplied by Ideas That Walk

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