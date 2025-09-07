Durban metro police chief implicated in kidnapping and murder of suspect

A whistleblower has implicated Durban metro police chief Sibonelo Mchunu in the death of a suspected robber in Tongaat in December last year.

The man made the claim in a statement submitted to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation.

The whistleblower is a metro police officer who alleges that Bhekumuzi Mbhele died after being tortured for information, as he and his other metro police colleagues were investigating the disappearance of the cellphone of Mchunu’s alleged girlfriend six days earlier.

He writes that on December 24 last year, Mchunu’s car was reportedly broken into near the Tongaat plaza in Durban, and his gun and the cellphone were stolen.

The woman is reportedly a metro police officer, but it remains unclear where the two were when the car was broken into or why they were there that night.

The whistleblower alleges Mchunu then summoned a group of his junior officers to raid the nearby informal settlement where it was believed the thief was hiding.

Mbhele later died, allegedly after being tortured to give up the phone.

“Mr S (Sibonelo) Mchunu didn’t tender any statement or open a criminal case as a complainant or as a person who was also on the scene when the incident occurred; he dispatched (sic) metro police to come to search for his girlfriend’s lost items, which included her cellphone.

“It is alleged that they (metro police officers) went to the nearest low-cost houses in the vicinity, ransacked houses, beat up people, and took an African male with them.

“African males were kidnapped and kept in a place around Kings Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium, for a few days,” reads the statement.

In another statement, an acting colonel privy to information wrote that Mbhele was not under arrest and was later returned to his home on December 30.

Witnesses claimed he was not in good health, as he had been brutally assaulted.

“He was later found dead, believed (sic) to have succumbed to injuries,” and it is alleged that Mchunu had ordered his members to find the cellphone at all costs.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that a case on Mbhele’s death had been opened, but the docket had been passed on to the IPID, which investigates suspected police offences.

“The matter is being investigated by the IPID; kindly contact their spokesperson.”

the KZN SAPS said.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said it is not true that Mchunu had lost his gun.

“There is a distortion of information in this matter. There was a robbery that took place in

December 2024, when our member was attacked at a toll gate in Tongaat. It is not true that the firearm was stolen.

“We cannot discuss the details because the case is in the regional court and sub judice. After the robbery, a joint operation led by SAPS, Hawks and metro police was undertaken, and six suspects were apprehended.

“No further details may be provided at this stage because that may compromise the criminal case.”

The IPID said Mchunu is not a person of interest in the matter.

“In response to the above, Ipid does not have a matter against Sibonelo Mchunu. However, we do have a matter against some metro members in conjunction with SAPS members, and those members have been interviewed, and there was no mention of Sibonelo Mchunu being the suspect.

“Sibonelo Mchunu is a complainant in a matter that is being investigated by a Tongaat detective, where his cell phone was allegedly stolen/robbed, and for this matter, you will have to contact SAPS.”

