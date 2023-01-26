E-edition
Subscribe
Matric Results 2022
News

Durban police search for killers of suspected e-hailing driver

By Coceka Magubeni
A suspected e-hailing driver was killed during an attempted hijacking in Durban.

KwaMashu police in KwaZulu-Natal have cast their net wide in search of the killers of a man who is believed to have been an e-hailing driver.

The 44-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unknown people on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the paramedics crews and emergency service agencies responded to the crime scene in Avoca, a northern suburb in Durban.


They found the deceased lying in the back seat of a crashed Renault motor vehicle.

“Following closer inspection, the police realised that the man had sustained a gunshot wound and he was declared dead on the scene by the paramedics,” Gwala said.

“Reports from the scene suggest that the man was an e-hailing driver and came under fire in an attempted hijacking by unknown suspects before crashing his vehicle.

It is alleged that the victim was ferrying a passenger when he was allegedly shot by two unknown suspects on Duffs Road. They [the deceased and the passenger] were also reportedly robbed of their belongings.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.