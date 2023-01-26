Durban police search for killers of suspected e-hailing driver

KwaMashu police in KwaZulu-Natal have cast their net wide in search of the killers of a man who is believed to have been an e-hailing driver.

The 44-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unknown people on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the paramedics crews and emergency service agencies responded to the crime scene in Avoca, a northern suburb in Durban.

They found the deceased lying in the back seat of a crashed Renault motor vehicle.

“Following closer inspection, the police realised that the man had sustained a gunshot wound and he was declared dead on the scene by the paramedics,” Gwala said.

“Reports from the scene suggest that the man was an e-hailing driver and came under fire in an attempted hijacking by unknown suspects before crashing his vehicle.

It is alleged that the victim was ferrying a passenger when he was allegedly shot by two unknown suspects on Duffs Road. They [the deceased and the passenger] were also reportedly robbed of their belongings.”

