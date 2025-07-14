DUT officials appoint ‘unqualified’ company to run R400m project 

A scandal is brewing at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), where officials are alleged to have unlawfully appointed a consultant whose fees ballooned by a whopping 27 000% over a mere three-year period after being handed a R400-million construction project to complete without tender.

Information seen by Sunday World shows that BorCon, a company owned by Brad Boertjie, was paid R278 250 after being appointed by DUT as a consultant in May 2023 as a dispute resolution practitioner on the university’s groundbreaking R400-million construction project.

In a stunning admission early this week, Boertjie told Sunday World that he was literally handed an eye-watering R75.8-million contract to finish the project without having to go through a bidding process as required by the law. He also lacks the qualifications to do the work.

Boertjie said he was asked to take over the project after DUT officials terminated the contracts of Temi Construction and engineering consultants Vuvamu, which had won the open tender to start building ground-breaking infrastructure at two campuses in 2019.

“I am only prepared to confirm, as this is well known publicly, that the DUT has contracted BorCon on a project management basis to facilitate the completion of the project. Given the sub-judice status of matters, BorCon will not be providing any further commentary on the subject matter, as I am sure you will appreciate,” said Boertjie.

Sunday World was told that the projects had been mired by delays and disputes between DUT and the companies meant to construct the much-awaited infrastructure at the university’s Steve Biko campus in Durban and Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg.

The construction work at Steve Biko includes:

A new student centre, multipurpose hall and parkade.

Two blocks of new student residences accommodating 800 students built near the Steve Biko campus.

The S block extension adding lecture venues and computer labs.

A science building and lecture venues developed at Indumiso.

The construction of a new engineering building (phase two) with completion expected in July/August 2022 to accommodate the 2023 intake.

However, none of this has happened.

Impeccable sources also told Sunday World that alleged collusion had occurred between Boertjie and DUT officials to have Temi and Vuvamu removed from the project for BorCon to take over.

This move apparently took shape last year, leading up to Temi and Vuvamu’s removal from the critical projects in January this year.

As a result, DUT supply chain director, Nonhlahla Gumbi, apparently resigned in protest, citing the alleged improper appointment of Boertjie’s BorCon. Sources said she “flatly refused to take improper instructions”.

Apparently, Gumbi had argued that not only does BorCon require a CIDB 8 to 9 accreditation to complete the work, but the company would have to bid for the multi-million rand contract in an open tender process.

Gumbi declined to respond to questions.

“My contract of employment with the Durban University of Technology ended in June. I am therefore no longer employed by DUT, [and] I feel it may be inappropriate to comment on your current investigation into the university. Perhaps it may be more appropriate to approach current employees of DUT to speak to this matter.”

In its response, Temi Construction alleges that BorCon orchestrated their termination by convincing DUT to request a cost-to-complete exercise in mid-2024. After Temi unknowingly provided the figures in August 2024, BorCon allegedly used this information to demonstrate “excess money” in the project and position itself as the replacement contractor.

“Following Temi’s submission, the company faced systematic harassment, including threats of termination, micro-management, recovery statements, and late payments, ultimately leading to their termination in January 2025, and BorCon’s appointment,” the company said.

The university declined to respond to allegations of collusion, which led to thousands of students across the country being unable to use these much needed-facilities for five years despite hundreds of millions already being paid.

The institution’s management said the matter was sub judice due to the ongoing arbitration.

The Department of Higher Education distanced itself from the scandal with the minister pleading ignorance.

“We were not aware of this matter, but we will follow-up with the university council. The outcome of the discussion will determine the Department’s response. The Department does not condone any form of maladministration,” said the university branch deputy director general, Dr Marcia Socikwa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content