DWS concerned about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages

Johannesburg – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has raised concern about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages from its supplier based in Kempton Park, Gauteng, which could affect water supply.

“If this were to happen, liquid gas chlorine shortages would [possibly affect] the treatment of potable water and effluent water managed by Water Service Authorities (WSAs), metros, and water boards,” department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said.

Ratau said while the department has no intention of speaking on behalf of the chlorine gas supplier, it believes the supplier will do everything in its power to ensure that water supply and effluent water treatment are not negatively impacted by the shortages.

Ratau said to date, the department has not received any reports that water boards are experiencing shortages of chlorine in their operations.

“As the department, we hope that water boards, metros, and WSAs have spare supplies that will last them until shortages subside. The latest report from the supply company indicates that production is stable at 80%,” Ratau said.

Ratau said as of Wednesday, the supply company was packaging chlorine for the City of Cape Town, in accordance with the existing agreement.

He said the department, through its provincial offices, will continue to track daily reports across the country to determine how the shortages are affecting the WSAs, metros, and water boards, if at all.

“The department will monitor the developments and work with all affected parties, including the supply company, WSAs, water boards, and water specialists to ensure the quality of the water supplied to water users and the receiving environment are not compromised,” Ratau said.

– SAnews.gov.za

