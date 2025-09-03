E-hailing app Bolt’s new feature warns drivers about trips in high-risk areas

In response to years of attacks on e-hailing drivers, Bolt South Africa has introduced a feature that will give drivers an option to decline trips they suspect to be unsafe.

Mthokozisi Mvelase was killed in a recent incident at Maponya Mall in Soweto when rival taxi drivers set his car on fire while he was inside.

Another e-hailing driver and a passenger sustained injuries in the attack.

To protect drivers, Bolt is introducing high-risk area alerts, notifying the operators of potentially unsafe zones before accepting trips.

Drivers can decline these trips without penalty, which allows them to prioritise their safety.

Bolt believes that by launching the new feature, it will be reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy towards violence or criminal behaviour against drivers and passengers.

“Growth is meaningless without safety,” said Simo Kalajdzic, a senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa.

Safety not negotiable

“We are fully committed to safeguarding our drivers and passengers. Safety is non-negotiable, and we will do everything in our power to uphold it.”

Bolt’s zero-tolerance stance includes permanently removing anyone found guilty of misconduct or criminal behaviour from the platform.

The company is also collaborating closely with government and law enforcement to support investigations and ensure perpetrators face justice.

Passengers are urged to take simple precautions to enhance their safety, including verifying driver details in the app before boarding, waiting in well-lit and visible areas, sharing trip details with trusted contacts, and reporting any suspicious behaviour through the app’s reporting features.

To maintain high safety standards, all Bolt drivers undergo rigorous vetting processes, including criminal record checks, licence and PrDP verification, and random selfie checks to confirm driver identity.

These measures ensure that only authorised individuals operate the platform.

