e.tv discontinues telenovela ‘Isiphetho-Destiny’

Free-to-air channel e.tv’s production of telenovela Isiphetho-Destiny’s first season will end as scheduled. There will not be a second season as the show has not been renewed.

This was announced by e.tv on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the current season will air until April 4, 2025, which is also its last day on the screens.

Show resonated with the viewers

Produced by Black Brain Pictures, the show resonated with the viewers. This according to the station’s Manager of Local Programming, Vuyelwa Booi.

“The channel would like to express its sincere gratitude to Black Brain Pictures. For their dedication to bringing this story of community, friendship, and second chances to life.

“The captivating tale of four friends in Mzimhlophe resonated with viewers. It sparked conversations and kept them glued to their screens.

“While a second season is not currently planned, e.tv is committed to offering viewers a diverse and engaging primetime lineup,” Booi added.

The station stated that it will share information as soon as it becomes available. This despite the fact that future programming options for the 6.30pm time slot are still unknown.

“e.tv is still dedicated to offering top-notch locally created programming. And it anticipates some exciting new initiatives in the works,” the channel said.

Mandla Ngcongwane, director at Black Brain Pictures, said creating the show has been a privilege.

Coveted time slot

“We would also like to thank the entire production team. [We are grateful] for their hard work and dedication in helping us bring Isiphetho-Destiny to life,” he said.

Black Brain Pictures executive producer Mpumelelo Nhlapo said taking on the coveted 6.30pm slot has been an honour.

“And, most importantly, it was a learning curve for us. We’d like to thank the channel for their continuous support and for letting us take on this pivotal role.”

Isiphetho-Destiny programme replaced Nikiwe. The latter, according to reports, fell short of promises and had a small rating since its 2023 debut.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content