Early onset of year-end fatigue linked to work-related stress

This year’s year-end exhaustion started early. And the reason for it involves an accumulation of work-related stress. This stress is brought on by rapidly approaching deadlines and holiday obligations.

Employee weariness went viral on social media

This comes after a bunch of corporate employees expressed their weariness on social media as early as February.

The commonly reported “year-end fatigue” condition is characterised by persistent fatigue or sleepiness, irritability, low motivation, sleeplessness, generalised pain, poor concentration and memory, anxiety, and sadness, according to psychiatrist Dr Nazeema Ariefdien.

“Year-end fatigue is exhaustion that typically occurs in the last quarter of the year. One may begin to feel emotionally depleted and detached from work, family and friends,” she said.

Ariefdien said most people who feel the exhaustion probably work in a high-pressure environment.

Work demands can lead to stress, fatigue

“That may make one more vulnerable to developing year-end fatigue. Increased workload and the rush to meet deadlines or complete projects.

These lead to longer hours and heightened stress. Poor work conditions and dissatisfaction with one’s job may also contribute to its development,” she added.

Feeling fatigued negatively affects how one executes their duties and overall how one performs at work, said Ariefdien.

“Unmanaged fatigue may lead to a worsening of mental health, with the risk of developing depression or anxiety disorders. Chronic fatigue and lack of sleep are known to have deleterious effects on one’s physical health. It notably affect the GIT, reproductive and cardiac systems. It is also a known risk factor for workplace accidents.”

Rest, workload management is vital

Employers should encourage employees to get adequate rest. They need to take regular breaks and manage their workload effectively, she shared.

“Companies need to ensure that an Employee Wellness Programme (EWP) is available. Here employees can be screened and offered assistance for any mental or physical impacts of fatigue.

Need to manage remote work effectively

“Due to increased workloads and deadlines, employees may feel like they need to overstretch themselves to prove they’re being productive.

This is particularly a problem when working remotely, as the lines between work and home life can blur. Creating flexible work schedules can create a much less stressful environment. This will allow a team to meet priorities more dynamically.”

She urged employees to take care of themselves by exercising, eating healthy and prioritising their mental health. Also taking time off work to focus on their loved ones.

