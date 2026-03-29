East Africa leading continent’s latest hotel boom

East Africa is emerging as the continent’s most dynamic hotel construction zone, signalling a new phase in Africa’s tourism and business travel expansion. While North Africa continues to dominate total investment volumes, the projects most actively progressing towards completion are increasingly concentrated in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

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