East London Cop shot fatally during robbery honoured

The late Sergeant Lwando Bunga, who worked at East London Public Order Policing, was fatally shot last week while responding to an attempted robbery at a Fidelity base in West bank.

On Wednesday, members of the police led by Provincial Senior Management, friends and family gathered to honour the fallen hero.

Bunga’s colleagues described him as a strict, dedicated and an active officer who loved his job.

The Buffalo City Metro District Commissioner, Major General Henry Vos, expressed his devastation about Bunga’s loss.

“The faces you see today show a spirit of defiance. We appreciate Sergeant Bunga’s service and for upholding the mission of the SAPS in combating crime and ensuring safety in our communities,” said Vos.

Major General Thobeka Kunene indicated that the service has lost a lion who vowed and took an oath to serve and protect communities.

She further mentioned that this country had lost a hero, brave to face adversaries. She urged Unit Commanders to offer support and encouragement to their members.

“On behalf of SAPS Senior Management, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the colleagues, and encourage them to be brave and not to lose strength or give up in this race.”

Sergeant Bunga will be laid to rest on Saturday at his home in Nqamakwe.

