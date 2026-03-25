Road safety plea ahead of Easter

Motorists are being urged to prioritise safety as they prepare for the busy Easter long weekend. Many South Africans will travel to see their loved ones, head to church events, or go on holiday during one of the country’s most significant religious holidays.

Traffic is traditionally very busy during the Easter period, making it one of the most high-risk times on South Africa’s roads.

Most crashes occur at night

Budget Insurance’s latest research shows that most crashes occur at night between 9 and 10pm, when fatigue sets in, and visibility is reduced.

“As families prepare to travel this April, we urge motorists to exercise extra caution, prioritise road safety, and practice responsible driving throughout the holiday period,” said Tando Ngibe, Senior Manager at Budget.

Ngibe said road fatalities remain a national concern that requires collective effort from government, business and road users.

“Each year, lives are sadly lost on our roads, a tragedy that continues to repeat itself. It is a challenge we must confront collectively, ensuring that every traveller reaches their destination safely,” he said.

There was a reduction in crashes, fatalities in 2025

There is, however, some positive news. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy recently revealed that during the 2025 Easter weekend, the lowest number of crashes and fatalities was recorded in the past three years.

Crashes dropped from 209 in 2024, to 141 in 2025, a 32.5% decrease. While fatalities declined from 307 to 167, a significant drop of 45.6%.

Authorities, including the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), have committed to heightened visibility and enforcement on major routes during this Easter.

Drunk driving is a major cause of fatal crashes

Drunk driving, historically a major contributor to fatal crashes, has also seen a decrease. Budget Insurance data indicates a 14% year-on-year decline in claims linked to driving under the influence.

“This tells us that motorists are adhering to the law and playing their part when it comes to road safety,” Ngibe added.

Motorists are encouraged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling, obey speed limits, avoid reckless overtaking and never drive under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

‘Everyone on the road has a role to play’

Drivers are also urged to take regular breaks to combat fatigue, share driving responsibilities where possible, avoid distractions such as cellphones, and ensure passengers and luggage are safely secured.

“Everyone on the road has a role to play. We must actively practise responsible behaviour to ensure safer roads for all,” Ngibe said.

“Let’s work together this holiday season to create safer journeys and joyful celebrations so that every trip ends with loved ones arriving home safely.”

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