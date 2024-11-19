Eastern Cape ambulance transporting 8-year-old patient hijacked

An ambulance transporting an eight-year-old patient from Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital in Mbizana to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape was hijacked at gunpoint in Qumbu on Monday evening.

According to reports, the thugs accosted two EMS crew members and the patient with guns and forced them out of the ambulance.

The ambulance has not been found yet.

Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Ntandokazi Capa, has condemned the targeting of healthcare workers and staff. She said this compromises service delivery.

“This has left the two EMS crew members and the eight-year-old patient traumatised by this senseless attack. We will offer counselling to the EMS crew members and the patient. And we are relieved that the employees and patient escaped with no physical injuries.

Ambulance still missing, patient and crew traumatised

“This hijacking also means we will now have one less ambulance to service the Alfred Nzo district. [And this] will compromise our ability to respond to emergencies timeously.”

She further said the department arranged for another ambulance to take the patient to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

“We are calling on the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. Communities should also work with law enforcement agencies. This so that those behind these heinous crimes can be brought to book,” she said.

At the time of publishing, the police had not yet addressed the enquiries. This is despite the fact that the matter had been referred to them for investigation.

Growing problem in the Eastern Cape

Last night’s attack is the latest on ambulances in Alfred Nzo. Earlier this year, two other ambulances were pelted with stones. But the crews escaped unharmed. Three other departmental vehicles were hijacked in the district.

The department stated that the attacks on ambulances are a province-wide problem. They are also attacked in other districts throughout the province.

