Eastern Cape cops launch manhunt after taxi driver gunned down

Police in Gqeberha are investigating a brutal murder after a taxi driver was gunned down at the Walmer Taxi Rank on Monday.

According to the police, this is the second killing of a taxi man in the city in just over a week. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Unathi Mpathiswa, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the murder is still unknown.

Multiple gunshot wounds

“Police responded to a complaint at about 6.35 am and, upon arrival, found the deceased with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“The motive for the murder remains unknown, and the killers are still at large,” she added.

This incident follows the murder of 51-year-old taxi boss Luvuyo Mbaba. He was shot dead at a petrol station in Blue Water Bay just 10 days prior while waiting for his wife.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. They can do so by contacting Constable Andisile Nkayi on 082 442 1227. Those who wish to give tips on an anonymous basis can share them via Crime Stop at 08600 1011. Also at the nearest police station or the MySAPS App.

In a separate incident, a woman who was a passenger in a car that was stopped by the police has been arrested.

Officers arrest woman at roadblock

She was arrested in Gqeberha for assaulting a police officer and obstructing her duties. The Eastern Cape Transport Department reported that the officer was assisting a traffic official in apprehending a male drunk driver when the woman exited the vehicle and attacked her.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the matter.

“The woman was arrested and is being detained at the KwaZakhele police station,” said Bingose.

He also noted that operations were led by female traffic officials, as it is Women’s month. They resulted in the arrest of 98 suspected drunk drivers at the weekend.

“This highlights the ongoing efforts to curb lawlessness on the roads.”

Gqeberha is grappling with this surge in violent crime and public disorder. However, police said they are intensifying efforts to bring perpetrators to book and ensure community safety.

