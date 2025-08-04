Eastern Cape cops mow down man linked to extortion ring

A 30-year-old man suspected of involvement in a local extortion ring was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police in Ngqeleni on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to Eastern Cape Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, members of the tactical response team acted on intelligence about the suspect and attempted to intercept his vehicle.

“Our team received credible information linking the suspect to an extortion ring operating in the area,” Gantana said.

“When officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, the suspect stopped but immediately opened fire on our members.”

Self defence

In response, police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the suspect’s death at the scene. However, no officers were injured during the exchange.

“Our members acted swiftly to neutralise the threat, ensuring their own safety and that of the public,” Gantana added.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol and ammunition at the scene. A male passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was unharmed and has been taken into custody for questioning.

“We are investigating the passenger’s potential involvement and will follow all leads to dismantle this extortion network,” Gantana stated.

Teachers cry foul

This comes after Sunday World reported on Friday that teachers at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape, are reeling after discovering a threatening note demanding a monthly protection fee of R1 000 from each educator.

This discovery has led to an investigation by the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime unit.

According to the police, on Thursday the school principal received a chilling note, allegedly penned by an extortionist group, that was found on school premises and reported to the police.

Acting provincial commissioner of police Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the incident as a direct assault on the education system.

“We are treating this threat with the utmost urgency. Extortion targeting educators is an attack on our education system and community stability,” Kupiso told the media.

“The organised crime unit is using all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

