Eastern Cape criminals demand R1K from each school teacher

Teachers at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape, are reeling after discovering a threatening note demanding a monthly protection fee of R1 000 from each educator.

This discovery has led to an investigation by the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime unit.

According to the police, on Thursday the school principal received a chilling note, allegedly penned by an extortionist group, that was found on school premises and reported to the police.

Newzroom Afrika reported that an alleged extortionist, believed to be involved in terrorising local schools, was killed Thursday evening.

However, when Sunday World contacted the Eastern Cape police on Friday, they could not confirm the reports.

The police said that, due to the organised nature of the threat, the case has been escalated to the elite organised crime unit, which is now working to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Attack on education system

Acting provincial commissioner of police Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the incident as a direct assault on the education system.

“We are treating this threat with the utmost urgency. Extortion targeting educators is an attack on our education system and community stability,” Kupiso told the media.

“The organised crime unit is using all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

No arrests have been made; however, the investigation is ongoing, with the SAPS [SA Police Service] urging school staff, learners, and the broader community to stay vigilant.

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward. The safety of our educators and learners is paramount, and we will not allow criminal elements to destabilise our schools.”

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, with many calling for increased security measures at schools across the region.

The organised crime unit is expected to dismantle the extortion threats looming over the school.

The public is urged to submit information linked to the threats to the Eastern Cape provincial extortion hotline at 082 387 1561 and Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

