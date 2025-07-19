Eastern Cape criminals now targeting road maintenance trucks

A group of Transport Department workers in the Eastern Cape have been attacked at gunpoint by unknown people.

According to the department, there is a surge in criminal attacks targeting the yellow fleet from the department, and this is severely hampering its ability to maintain rural roads.

The latest incident occurred on the R61, where a team of road workers came under gunfire while traveling in a crane truck, forcing them to flee for their lives while they were working on the R61.

Road workers attacked

Speaking to Sunday World, Unathi Binqose, who is the spokesperson for the department, said the team was returning to Komani after repairing potholes on the R408 between Engcobo and Dutywa when the attack occurred.

“Our workers were ambushed, with gunshots fired at the crane truck. They had no choice but to abandon the vehicle and seek safety in a nearby village,” said Binqose,.

The truck was disabled by a bullet that damaged an engine component. It was later towed to the Cofimvaba Police Station.

This marks the third attempted hijacking of the department’s yellow fleet in just over a month. Earlier in the week there was another incident in Cala, where armed assailants attacked workers at a quarry. They tied them up before stealing five tyres from a tipper truck and fleeing in a departmental bakkie.

Syndicates targeting trucks

“Earlier this week, a tipper truck was stolen in Elliotdale, Amathole District, though it was later recovered. These attacks suggest a syndicate is deliberately targeting our equipment. This is undermining our efforts to maintain critical rural infrastructure,” Binqose added.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to bring these criminals to justice.”

Meanwhile, the province’s roads have also been marred by tragedy. On Thursday night, two separate crashes on the N2 between Amalinda and Gonubie claimed three lives. One of the deceased was a pedestrian. The first incident occurred at about 10.30pm. It involved a collision between a Ford Torneo carrying six passengers and a Mitsubishi ASX with five occupants. Both vehicles were traveling from East London toward Qonce.

Road fatalities

An adult female passenger in the Ford and the male driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene. Eleven others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Hours later, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the same N2 stretch near Gonubie.

“These tragic incidents highlight the ongoing challenges of road safety in our province,” Binqose noted.

“We urge drivers to exercise caution, especially at night, to prevent such devastating losses.”

Cases of culpable homicide have been opened for both crashes, with police investigations underway.

