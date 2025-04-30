Eastern Cape dad jailed for raping daughter, producing child porn

A 56-year-old man was convicted of more than 700 charges, including rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, human trafficking, possession, production, and procurement of child pornography, as well as exposure to pornography by children and individuals with mental disabilities.

The offender, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his child, who is also a victim, was given two life sentences and an extra 3 713 years in prison on Wednesday.

Most of the alleged offences were committed over a period of years, from 2015 to 2022, at the accused’s home in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape.

The main plaintiff, the convict’s biological daughter, was first exposed to pornography when she was 10 years old, according to the Eastern Cape’s Gqeberha High Court.

As the abuse worsened, the girl was sexually exploited repeatedly by the convict and her teenage half-brother.

Images and videos of abuse sold to customers

In court, it was disclosed that the convicted individual not only participated in the abuse but also directed and documented it.

Luxolo Tyali, the Eastern Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the man then distributed the content through digital networks to anonymous third parties.

“Thousands of photos and videos saved on various devices were among the many digital pieces of evidence found during investigations,” said Tyali.

“Hard drives, USB devices, a laptop, and a cellphone all included graphic content involving known and unidentified juveniles, some of whom were as young as toddlers.

“Children were portrayed in semi-naked or nude states, frequently being forced to engage in sexual activity.”

The primary plaintiff was not the only child in the household who was abused and groomed.

Tyali said that in some instances, the man paid his son to sell images and videos of the abuse.

Premeditated nature of offences

In spite of his not guilty plea, senior state advocate Ismat Cerfontein contended that the offences were some of the most serious and persistent abuses the court had ever seen.

Cerfontein emphasised the premeditated nature of the offences, the deliberate grooming of the victims, and the use of technology to document and distribute the abuse.

She submitted that the absence of remorse and the exploitative involvement of other minors demanded the imposition of life sentences.

For the counts of rape and sexual exploitation, the court agreed and sentenced the accused to life in prison.

He also received lengthy sentences for possessing, producing, importing, and disseminating child pornography.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content