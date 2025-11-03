Eastern Cape department of education director lifts her own suspension

The Eastern Cape education department’s director for communication and events, Vuyiseka Mboxela, has issued a statement announcing her return to her post.

This after she was suspended by the department for two months.

In the statement on Monday, Mboxela described her suspension as unprocedural and unjustified.

Mboxela said she will be resuming her duties on Tuesday and will be available to engage with the media in her capacity.

“I am pleased to inform you all that I have returned to the office as director for communication and events and as the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education,” Mboxela said.

“I am ready to continue my communication work and to serve both the department and the people of the Eastern Cape with integrity and transparency.”

Mboxela said that her suspension was communicated to her on August 25, following a meeting between the leadership of Nehawu (the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union) and the department’s management.

Due process not followed

She asserts that the department’s management made the decision without giving her a chance to provide her perspective.

“It was indicated to me that a resolution had been taken that I must be suspended, but I was never given a chance to air my side of the story,” she said.

“To this day, after 60 days, no formal grievance or evidence bundle has been presented to me, only a suspension letter and charges.”

In the letter that she wrote using the department’s letterhead, Mboxela said that due process, as outlined in the Public Service Act and the Senior Management Service (SMS) Handbook, had not been followed in her case.

Despite this, she said, she received an email from a law firm appointed by the department extending her precautionary suspension until November 26.

“After 60 days, I was simply sent a one-line email from a law firm stating that my precautionary suspension was being extended.

“I have rejected that outright because it is unlawful, and I cannot allow myself to be part of a group of senior managers sitting at home on full pay while taxpayers’ money is wasted.”

Upholding ethical governance

Mboxela emphasised her commitment to upholding ethical governance and to maintaining the department’s communication mandate.

She said her focus now is to restore normal communication operations and strengthen the department’s relationship with the media and the public.

The education department has not yet issued a formal statement regarding Mboxela’s reinstatement or the circumstances surrounding her suspension.

Mboxela was placed on precautionary suspension pending an independent investigation into allegations of workplace bullying, harassment, intimidation, and creating a toxic environment.

When contacted for comment, Mboxela told Sunday World that she authorised the media statement as the director of communication.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content