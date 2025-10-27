Eastern Cape deputy principal accused of human trafficking denied bail

The East London Magistrates’ Court denied bail to 52-year-old deputy principal Vuyokazi Gana, accusing him of human trafficking.

The prosecution also accuses Gana, an esteemed teacher and church leader, of running a brothel and living off the proceeds of prostitution.

The court ruled in favour of the prosecution during a bail hearing on Monday.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in East London conducted a two-year investigation before Gana was taken into custody on October 15.

Coerced into sex work

The investigation, which began in September 2023, revealed a troubling scheme that Gana allegedly operated out of her Quigney suburb property.

The state evidence accuses Gana of recruiting vulnerable young women and coercing them into sex work.

The women were reportedly transported to East London, where they were housed at Gana’s residence and trained by her or senior figures in the brothel on how to dress and position themselves to solicit clients at night.

Profits allegedly went to Gana, who charged daily accommodation fees of R250 to R300 and received a cut of the women’s earnings via her bank account.

Those unable to pay faced eviction.

Luxolo Tyali, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape, said the offences are serious.

“The offences are serious Schedule 6 crimes, and releasing the accused would undermine the interests of justice,” Tyali stated.

He added that Gana’s release could endanger victims, compromise investigations, and erode public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Chronic ailments

Gana’s lawyers highlighted her position as deputy principal at a local primary school, her leadership in the church, and her unblemished record since her employment in 2001.

They further argued that her six chronic ailments warranted exceptional circumstances for bail, painting a picture of a dedicated public servant entangled in misunderstanding.

The court highlighted the gravity and prevalence of human trafficking, the need to protect vulnerable victims, and the importance of maintaining public trust in the justice process.

“The accused failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances,” said Tyali.

Gana will remain in custody until her next court appearance at the East London Magistrate’s Court on November 28 for further proceedings as investigations continue.

READ MORE: Eastern Cape teacher accused of trafficking young women

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content