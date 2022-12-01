Eastern Cape education official out on R10 000 bail for PPE fraud

The Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday granted chief director of supply chain management at the department of education in Eastern Cape, Marius Harmse and his co-accused R10 000 bail each after the Hawks pounced on them.

Harmse and his wife, Elanore Harmse, and businessman Sigqibo Makupula, the director of Kups Trading, are implicated in a school personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud, corruption, and money-laundering.

Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson, said on Thursday: “The arrests and court appearance follow SIU investigations that revealed that Mr Makupula was paid R4-million by the department on August 31 2020, signed off by Harmse.

“In turn, Makupula purchased a Mercedes-Benz V-class with a payment of R328 000 for Harmse as an alleged kickback for the awarding of the PPE tender.

“The SIU probe found that Mr Makupula transferred a sum of R573 000 from his FNB account in favour of Star Motors in King William’s Town towards the purchase price of the vehicle, which was to be purchased by Mr and Mrs Harmse, to the value of R850 000.

“Mr Harmse paid the balance of R277 000 to Star Motors with the view to settle the balance of the purchase price.”

According to Kganyago, a vehicle was registered in Elanore’s name on February 3 2021, saying in April 2021, Marius had approached the sales manager at Star Motors to place the vehicle on their “pre-owned stand as a consignment unit to try and sell it” on his behalf.

“Mr Hubbard [sales manager] agreed to the arrangement. The said motor vehicle was sold on May 10 2021, and on the instruction of Mr and Mrs Harmse to the value of R800 000.

“The purchase price was paid into Mr and Mrs Harmse’s Standard Bank account in the name of Trentrade 23 [Pty]. Furthermore, the SIU investigation revealed that this is where the integration took place … the purchase of the said motor vehicle and it being transferred into the name of Mr Msimango, and not that of Mr or Mrs Harmse, show their intent to hide the proceeds and reintroducing as part of the financial system,” Kganyago said.

In September, the high court in East London granted the SIU’s asset forfeiture unit a preservation order and the Harmse’s vehicle was seized.

“The SIU investigation comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed Proclamation R23 of 2020, which authorised the SIU to investigate all Covid-19-related contracts in all state institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services during or in respect of the national state of disaster, by or on behalf of state institutions.

“In line with the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, evidence pointing to criminal conduct is referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action,” Kganyago added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author