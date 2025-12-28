 Eastern Cape Health probes ‘smear campaign’ and emergency officials’ conduct

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has launched a dual investigation after a video depicting emergency call takers allegedly sleeping and eating at their Nelson Mandela Bay workstations ignited public fury.

While the department asserts the six-month-old footage is part of a deliberate “smear campaign”, it has condemned the unprofessional conduct shown and initiated an internal probe.

Officials have moved to reassure the public of the EMS system’s current reliability, simultaneously probing the source of the leak for violating communication policy and promising systemic reforms to uphold professional standards.

The video, which has sparked public outrage and concern about the responsiveness of emergency services, shows EMS call takers appearing to sleep or eat at their workstations.

According to the department, preliminary assessments indicate that the footage is not recent.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Health has noted with serious concern the video footage circulating on social media involving Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Call Takers at our Nelson Mandela Bay facility,” said department spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana.

Mavovana said the department had established that the images and videos were more than six months old, based on identifiable markers in the footage.

“It is therefore clear that the footage is old, and the intention to distribute it at this time could be part of a smear campaign against the department,” she said.

Despite the controversy, the department moved to reassure the public that EMS operations remain functional and reliable across the province.

“We wish to assure the public that the EMS remains a cornerstone of our provincial healthcare system, successfully processing and responding to thousands of emergency calls every day,” Mavovana said.

“However, the conduct depicted in this video does not align with the high standards of service delivery we strive to uphold.”

Mavovana confirmed that preliminary internal reviews are underway to determine the full context of the footage and the conduct of those involved.

“While employees are entitled to regulated breaks, sleeping or eating at workstations, rather than using designated recreation areas, is a breach of professional protocol,” she said.

At the same time, the department is also investigating the actions of the individual who recorded and shared the footage online.

“Sharing internal departmental operations publicly without context violates our Communication Policy and undermines the collective efforts of the EMS workforce,” Mavovana added.

The department acknowledged the strain placed on EMS personnel due to high call volumes and limited resources but stressed that this could not justify lapses in professionalism.

“We acknowledge the immense pressure on our EMS personnel. The gap between service demand and available resources is a reality we face daily across the province,” Mavovana said.

“However, resource constraints can never be an excuse for a lapse in professional vigilance.”

Looking ahead, the department said its response would go beyond disciplinary action and focus on long-term improvements to EMS communication centres.

“The Department is committed to more than just disciplinary action; we are committed to systemic reform,” Mavovana said.

She revealed that the department is finalising a framework aimed at the professionalisation of EMS Communication Centre operations.

“This will align our operations with international best practices and includes enhanced oversight, mental health support for high-stress roles, and modernised dispatch technology,” she said.

“The Batho Pele principles of customer service will continue to be integrated into all training offered to EMS call takers and dispatch officers.”

