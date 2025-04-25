Eastern Cape hospital guard dies after heavy-duty gate falls on her

A 35-year-old female security guard who worked at the Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha has died after the hospital gate fell on her recently.

The guard, who was working for a private company that provides security services at the hospital, was on duty when the incident happened.

Sunday World understands that the deceased was opening a gate at the health facility during her shift, and the gate came off the tracks and fell on her, causing serious injuries.

She was taken to the emergency room right away after being hurt in the head by the heavy-duty gate, where attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

Ntandokazi Capa, the Eastern Cape’s health MEC, demanded an investigation on Friday to determine the cause of the bizarre accident.

According to Capa, the investigation will also examine corrective measures to guarantee that these mishaps are prevented.

“The safety of the hospital community, including our patients and workers, is always a priority, so it is always sad when we lose someone in such a tragic manner,” Capa stated.

Safety is department’s top priority

She added that because they treat thousands of patients, safety is their top concern.

“Safety and security in our health facilities remain a critical element as we deal with thousands of patients and relatives who visit our facilities to receive life-saving public healthcare, sometimes under emergency conditions.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the security guard and her friends and colleagues,” she added.

Police and the labour department in the province have also been alerted to the incident.

Sunday World reported in March that security guards were robbed at gunpoint by thugs at the same health facility.

According to the department, three armed men entered the building through the front main entrance and then robbed the three female security guards who were inside the guardhouse.

The men seized both their personal and company phones while brandishing guns at them. During the incident, neither a staff member nor a patient suffered any injuries.

