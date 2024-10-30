Eastern Cape learners raped while studying for grade 12 exams

Five grade 12 learners from Jongintaba High School in the Eastern Cape were sexually assaulted by two armed intruders on Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the men invaded the students’ rented home in the Mqhekezweni Administrative Area of the OR Tambo Inland education district, which is outside of Mthatha, where they were studying.

A spokesperson for the department, Malibongwe Mtima, stated that the five grade 12 learners went through the ordeal while getting ready for Tuesday’s examination.

In addition, the intruders attacked and robbed the learners while their friend stood guard at the entrance.

They also confiscated expensive personal belongings like cell phones and wallets.

Mtima stated that in order to provide debriefing and counselling to the distressed learners, classmates, and impacted teachers, the department has activated psychosocial support services.

Additionally, the district has sent senior officials to the school under the director’s leadership to show their support.

Barbaric act sends shock waves

Fundile Gade, the MEC for education in the Eastern Cape, denounced the incident. He said “this barbaric act” of raping students while they were studying has shocked the entire sector.

“It is so sad that we must condemn violence against girl learners, whom society is supposed to protect as future leaders,” Gade said.

“I urge the community of Mqhekezweni to work with the police to ensure that these perpetrators face the wrath of the law.

“We shall provide all the necessary support to the victims, including their families.”

In addition, he called on the community to cooperate in order to protect students while they continue to get ready for their final exams.

This happened during a period of high murder cases in the province that involved family members and school patrol officers who were killed for unknown reasons.

Oscar Mabuyane, the Eastern Cape premier, demanded that the offenders be apprehended as soon as possible.

