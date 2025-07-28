Eastern Cape Lusikisiki massacre trial commences on Monday

The trial of six men accused of the brutal murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki is expected to commence on Monday, July 28, in a special sitting at the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court.

The court has allocated eight weeks for the proceedings, expected to conclude on 19 September 2025.

The accused are Mzukisi Ndamase 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende 25, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Mawethu Nomdlembu 36, and Songezo Vuma, 20.

Horrific shooting left 18 dead

They face a several charges including conspiracy to commit murder, 18 counts of murder and kidnapping. Also robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

The charges come from a horrific shooting that took place on September 28, 2024. The incident happened at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village, near Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

During the incident, 18 people lost their lives.

Five of the accused have abandoned their bail applications and remain in custody. Ndamase, who is believed to be the mastermind, is serving life at Bhongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndamase has been sentenced for murder since 2007. He claims that he was in prison when the murders occurred.

‘Mastermind’ says he was in jail at the time

Addressing the court previously, the man asked the state how he could have carried out the massacre. This is considering that he was in prison at the time.

He made this statement while defending himself after turning down the state’s offer of legal counsel during his prior appearance.

“I have been in prison from 2007 until now. And I have never been out of prison,” he said.

“I believe that the prison is an institution or facility that belongs to the state. And the state was aware that I was in prison, which is under the state.”

Additionally, they are accused of having been linked to the murder of politician Mncedi Gijana. He was killed in KwaBhaca on August 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Six men linked to Lusikisiki massacre abandon bail bid

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content