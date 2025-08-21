Eastern Cape man jailed after circumcising 11-year-old boys in backyard room

An Eastern Cape Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man for illegally circumcising two 11-year-old boys in his backyard rondavel, contravening the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.

Orlando Ngcaca has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in Port St John’s Magistrate’s Court to two counts after performing the procedures without parental consent or medical certificates on November 27 2024 at the Siqhozameni area.

On Wednesday the court heard that the incident began when the boys approached Ngcaca on November 26. They offered him R30 for circumcisions. Ngcaca demanded R100 or live chickens and told them to return the next day.

No parental consent

When they came back to retrieve their money, he instead took them into a rondavel at his home. There, he performed the circumcisions, and sent them to an initiation school without proper authorisation.

The court heard that one guardian initially refused to provide a medical report, delaying the case. But they complied after consultations.

Ngcaca was arrested after the boys’ parents reported him to the police.

He appeared in court in December 2024, securing a R1,000 bail before his guilty plea led to his conviction. The court treated both counts as one for sentencing. It highlighted that while the boys suffered no permanent harm, Ngcaca’s actions posed serious risk to their lives.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Barry Madolo asked parents to be vigilant.

Risky, reckless procedure on underage kids

“The children could easily have died under the reckless care of the so-called surgeon and his accomplices. These cases are seldom finalised due to non-compliance with investigations.

“Initiates often believe revealing custom secrets in court undermines their manhood. This makes them reluctant to testify. The courage of these parents ensured justice.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) emphasised the importance of adhering to legal initiation protocols.

“This sentence sends a clear message that illegal circumcisions will face severe consequences,” Madolo added.

