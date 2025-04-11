Eastern Cape man nabbed impersonating medical doctor

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for impersonating a medical doctor at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on Thursday.

According to the provincial department of health, the man was apprehended by hospital security after a nurse raised the alarm.

It is reported that the suspicious nurse had seen him on social media posing as a teacher before he went to the hospital.

Apprehended in surgical ward

“He was dressed in a white coat and had two stethoscopes around his neck. And he had also been at the surgical ward at Level 5 before being apprehended and detained at Level 4,” said Siyanda Manana, department’s director of communications.

Manana further stated that the suspect was seen at the ENT ward and was captured immediately.

“Police were called and they took him away.”

He assured the public that there were no patients that were examined by the impostor.

“A team at the hospital has been assigned to work together with SAPS to trace his family. And admission at our psychiatric unit for treatment and rehabilitation will be facilitated.

“The department appreciates the vigilance shown by staff in protecting the patients at the hospital.”

Matthew Lani

This case follows a viral story of TikToker and content creator, Matthew Lani, who was arrested while posing as a doctor who worked at a hospital in Gauteng.

In 2023, Lani, who amassed thousands of followers on his platforms, allegedly sold medication online. He also gave medical advice to his followers.

Lani was later apprehended after he was found “curating misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor” at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, which he routinely visited.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made the decision to not prosecute Lani over allegations of him impersonating a medical doctor.

NPA dismissed charges

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision was taken due to insufficient evidence.

According to the National Ministry of Health, there have been about 124 arrests for similar offences. The number of people who pretend to be medical practitioners in the last three years.

