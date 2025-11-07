Eastern Cape man nabbed, released on warning for R600K RAF fraud

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested by the Hawks’ unit in East London for submitting a fraudulent Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim that could have resulted in the state-owned entity losing R600 000.

The 33-year-old Siyabulela Pati was taken into custody on Thursday and appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on warning.

His case was remanded to December 2 for further proceedings.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the arrest followed an in-depth investigation into a fraudulent RAF claim submitted on July 16, 2021.

Pati had alleged that he was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision on Qumza Highway in Mdantsane and that he sustained a fractured sixth rib and multiple soft tissue injuries.

However, investigators uncovered discrepancies in his account.

Misrepresenting role in accident

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect was not a passenger, as he had claimed, but instead was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision.

“By misrepresenting his role in the accident, he sought to obtain benefits he was not entitled to,” Mhlakuvana said.

Under RAF regulations, a driver found to have contributed to a collision may only claim limited compensation based on contributory negligence, unlike a passenger who may claim full damages.

Mhlakuvana praised the Hawks and RAF for working together to expose the fraud before payment.

“This arrest should serve as a clear warning that fraudulent claims against state institutions will not go unpunished.

“We will continue to pursue those who attempt to exploit public resources through deceit,” he stated.

The RAF was potentially exposed to a financial loss of R600 000, but thanks to a joint investigation, the fraudulent payout was prevented.

The case is still under investigation.

