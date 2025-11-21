Eastern Cape MEC issues warning as pens-down season nears

Eastern Cape MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Xolile Nqatha, has issued a strong warning to learners and communities across the province as the annual wave of pens-down parties approaches.

With celebrations traditionally marking the end of final examinations, recent years have seen a rise in underage drinking and unsafe gatherings.

Nqatha said the provincial government will not allow a repeat of previous tragedies.

“We strongly caution learners against hosting or attending pens-down parties.”

Cops assigned to hot spot areas

He further stated that the police will be assigned in hotspot areas.

“Police will be monitoring all the hotspot areas. And we will not hesitate to arrest anyone involved in organising these unlawful events,” he added.

Nqatha urged parents, guardians, and community members to take an active role in safeguarding young people.

“We need families and communities to stand with us. These parties put our children’s lives at risk,” he said.

Nqatha said this as the National Prosecuting Authority is still busy with the investigations into the June 2022 Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park, East London.

There, 21 teenagers lost their lives after they allegedly drank liquor, suffocated and died inside the venue.

Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The owners of the establishment have been found guilty. However, the state is still trying to understand if there was more to the alcohol.

An emergency medical services employee who was assigned to Enyobeni Tavern during the incident gave testimony. He testified that there was an antifreeze that could have been the cause of the tragic deaths of the teenagers.

The paramedic, Alan Hattingh, certified 18 of the deaths.

Hattingh described to the court that when he arrived at the tavern there was a strong smell of alcohol. He requested that windows be opened to alleviate the stifling atmosphere.

The MEC confirmed that provincial law enforcement agencies are on high alert. And they are ready to act swiftly against any illegal gatherings during the post-exam period.

