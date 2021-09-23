Johannesburg- MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape has said that women must withhold sex from their partners, up until they get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the Eastern Cape hopes to fully vaccinate a further 3.5 million adults, the province also hopes to complete the vaccination drive in April next year.

According to The Daily Maverick Meth stated that she was concerned about the number of men who were coming forward to get vaccinated. She further said women should start considering withholding sex from their unvaccinated partners.

“I think it is a good idea to say no vaccine, no sex,” Meth said.

“Especially for unmarried women. It will protect both of you.”

Meth said the government has consistently expressed its concern over the low numbers of men coming for vaccinations.

Covid-19 vaccination statistics show that 61.98% of the vaccinated population are women and the other 38.02% are men.

“It is too low. It is not good enough. We are doing everything in our power to encourage our brothers, fathers and grandfathers to do the right thing and get vaccinated. We have campaigns mainly aimed at men by taking the life-saving jab directly to them [in places] like taxi ranks, malls, places of having fun and restaurants,” she said.

The health MEC stated that she feels that a scientific study should be done to show why men do not want to vaccinate.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma