Eastern Cape mother accused of killing son for insurance pay-out

Shayhieda Dollie, a 49-year-old woman from Gelvandale, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to kill her son, Moegamat Thaafir Dollie, for a R2-million insurance pay-out.

The woman made her first appearance before the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday, facing the criminal charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the murder of Dollie’s 22-year-old son took place in October.

Son had drug problem

“On October 28, 2024, the claimed premeditated murder took place. Dollie, a jobless mother, had been dealing with her son, who battled drug addiction. And… he was viewed as an annoyance at home,” explained NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“According to reports, she sought guidance from a number of people who recommended a ‘permanent solution’.”

Tyali said the accused allegedly orchestrated a plan with two individuals, known as “Shaun” and “Oompie”.

“She hired hitmen from Johannesburg for an initial amount of R80,000. [It] later increased to R380,000 due to her procrastination,” he added.

The plan unfolded when Dollie told her son he had a job interview. The perpetrators picked him up, ultimately leading to his murder.

Motive was a R2m life insurance claim

“The motive was allegedly to claim R2-million in life insurance, which would be used to pay the hitmen. And the state opposed bail on the matter, which has been postponed to November 15. This for profile verification purposes,” Tyali.

The case comes after another, reported in October. In this one, a 43-year-old Limpopo police officer was detained on suspicion of killing six people. The suspect subsequently received at least R10-million in insurance pay-outs.

Limpopo cop faces similar, unrelated charges

She was nabbed just after reporting for duty at the Senwabarwana police station where she is stationed.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation. The probe was on allegations that the cop was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental, and life policy covers. These were from various banks and insurance companies.

Mathe said, according to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content