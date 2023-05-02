Eastern Cape police make breakthrough in Intercape bus attacks

Two men believed to be behind a spate of attacks on Intercape buses in the Eastern Cape have been arrested.

The pair was due in court on Tuesday on charges of assault, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the men, aged 26 and 37, were arrested at the weekend in the Cofimvaba CBD in Chris Hani district municipality.



“The incident was followed by an attack on the same bus between Tsomo and Ngqamakhwe, during which commuters were allegedly robbed and assaulted.”

Intercape has over 130 cases open at various police stations in the Eastern Cape as a result of attacks on its buses.

The company has even gone as far as suing the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, for his alleged failure to stop the attacks.

Kinana said a task team has been established, noting that tactical response teams and flying squad members have been deployed on national roads to conduct highway patrols during the night.

He added that the initiative has led to a significant decrease in attacks on long-distance buses to and from the Eastern Cape.

Police will now investigate the duo for possible involvement in other incidents of attacks on Intercape buses.

