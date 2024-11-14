Eastern Cape principal arrested for raping teen he was tutoring

A principal from one of the schools in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

According to sources close to the situation, the teacher was asked by the parents of the pupil to help her with her studies as a tutor.

However, things took a turn when the teacher sexually violated the young girl, and she reported the incident to her parents.

Mom seeking justice for her child

The mother, who could not be named, is seeking justice for her child.

Sunday World contacted the department of education in the province, and they stated that the department is aware of the case.

“We have been informed about the incident that allegedly took place outside of the school premises as the accused and the victim would have lessons. The accused being the tutor appointed by the parents of the victim,” said Malibongwe Mtima.

Mtima said the accused has been in police custody, and they are waiting for him to be formally charged.

“The accused is currently in police custody, and we are waiting for him to be formally charged. Then we are going to suspend him immediately,” Mtima added.

Department, police confirm incident

He further said they have started with an internal process to attend to the matter. However, they cannot be concluded without the accused in the matter.

“We have started supporting the victim, a team has been dispatched for the counselling of the child.”

Police confirmed the arrest.

“SAPS can confirm the arrest of a 48-year-old man. The arrest follows a case of rape that involves a minor was reported at Tsomo. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the incident started in June 2024 until 06 November 2024. The suspect was arrested,” said Captain Namhla Mdleleni.

Grade 12 learners assaulted

Meanwhile, a month ago, five Grade 12 learners from Jongintaba High School in the Eastern Cape were attacked. They were sexually assaulted by two armed intruders on Wednesday morning.

The men invaded the students’ rented home in the Mqhekezweni administrative area of the OR Tambo Inland education district. The place is outside of Mthatha, where the learners were studying.

In addition, the intruders attacked and robbed the learners while their friend stood guard at the entrance. They also confiscated expensive personal belongings like cell phones and wallets.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content