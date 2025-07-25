Eastern Cape prosecutor arrested for ‘bogus’ qualifications

An Eastern Cape prosecutor has been arrested after it was discovered he used bogus qualifications to clinch the highly esteemed law enforcement job.

Luthando Nomandindi, 33, appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

This after he allegedly used a fake law degree to apply for a regional court prosecutor position.

According to the investigation, Nomandindi enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) between January 2010 and December 2016. But he failed to meet the academic requirements for graduation.

Falsified degree certificate

Despite this, in 2020, he allegedly submitted a falsified LLB degree certificate. He also submitted a fabricated Legal Education and Development (L.E.A.D.) attendance report to secure a position in the NPA’s Aspirant Prosecutor Programme. The position requires a legitimate LLB qualification or proof of final-year status.

Nomandindi’s deception enabled his appointment as an aspirant prosecutor in January 2021. This was followed by a promotion to public prosecutor.

He later applied for another promotion to regional court prosecutor using the same fraudulent credentials. And he was shortlisted.

However, when the NPA requested original academic certificates for verification, Nomandindi abruptly resigned on March 15 2025.

“Discrepancies in his qualifications prompted the NPA to refer the matter to the Hawks,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana said their investigation confirmed that Walter Sisulu University never conferred an LLB degree to Nomandindi. Also, L.E.A.D never issued him an attendance report due to outstanding fees.

Cost NPA R1.1m in salaries

The NPA reportedly suffered a financial loss exceeding R1.1 million. This stemming from salaries paid to Nomandindi during his fraudulent employment.

After his arrest, Nomandindi was granted R5, 000 bail during his brief court appearance.

“His actions caused significant financial harm to the NPA. The arrest, executed by the Hawks in collaboration with the NPA, highlights commitment to uphold integrity within the public sector. [It is] sending a clear message that fraudulent practices will face severe consequences.”

The case has been postponed to August 18, 2025 for disclosure of docket contents.

