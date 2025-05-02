Eastern Cape prosecutor shot, killed outside his home

A 30-year-old National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor was shot and killed outside his home in Bityi, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday night.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the prosecutor was on foot when unknown assailants shot and fatally wounded him.

Gantana said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police investigating case of murder

She added that police are investigating a case of murder.

“The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape confirms with deep concern the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old prosecutor in the Mangweni locality, Mtentu Administrative Area (Bityi), on Tuesday evening, 29 April 2025,” said Gantana..

“According to reports, the victim was returning home from Mthatha when he was attacked near his residence. He was on foot when an unknown assailant or assailants opened fire, fatally wounding him. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Crime scene investigators recovered three 9mm pistol cartridges at the scene.”

She said at this stage, the motive for the killing remains unclear.

“Authorities are investigating all possibilities. These include whether the attack was related to the victim’s work as a prosecutor or other personal circumstances.”

No arrests have been made

She said no arrests have been made in the case.

“The SAPS provincial management has expressed grave concern over the recent surge in violent crimes in the Bityi area and has assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to track down those responsible. No arrests have been made thus far,” said Gantana.

Meanwhile, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi identified the slain prosecutor as Elona Sombulula.

Kubayi said Sombulula was serving as an acting regional court prosecutor at the time of his murder.

“Mr Sombulula, an official within the National Prosecuting Authority, was a graduate of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme. [He] joined the NPA through the programme in 2022.

Victim was acting regional court prosecutor

“At the time of his death, he was serving as an acting regional court prosecutor… We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our employee, whose life was cut short far too soon,” said Kubayi.

The Aspirant Prosecutor Programme is a year-long NPA internship that provides practical training to law graduates. It prepares them for entry-level prosecutorial roles and strengthening capacity in lower courts.

Kubayi called on all law enforcement agencies to work with urgency and diligence to uncover the circumstances surrounding Sombulula’s death and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We will not allow such acts of violence to intimidate or undermine the work of the NPA,” said Kubayi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content