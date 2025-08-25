Eastern Cape prosecutor’s assassination suspect nabbed in roadblock

A key suspect in the brutal assassination of state prosecutor Tracy Brown is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This comes after he was arrested by the Hawks at the weekend.

The 33-year-old man was apprehended during a targeted roadblock as he was travelling back to Gqeberha from Johannesburg, where he allegedly fled after the killing.

According to the Hawks, the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the case that has shocked the nation.

Partner witnessed killing

Tracy Brown, a respected state prosecutor, was gunned down in a calculated execution by four armed men outside her Gqeberha home on the night of July 31.

The attack, carried out in front of her partner at her home, sent shock waves through the legal community and prompted a nationwide manhunt led by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit along with other South African Police Service units.

Hawks provincial head, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, said the arrest is a critical step toward justice.

However, Ngwenya stated that the investigation is far from over.

“This arrest is a significant step forward, but by no means the end. The Hawks will not allow criminals to intimidate the justice system and will ensure that all those behind this ruthless killing are brought to justice,” Ngwenya stated.

The suspect faces charges related to the assassination, with authorities continuing their relentless pursuit of the remaining three suspects involved in the crime.

The motive behind the killing remains under investigation, though officials have described it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the justice system.

Fear grips legal system

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the recent murders of prosecutors have instilled fear in many people in the legal justice system.

“Their safety is a legitimate concern, particularly when handling high-profile or sensitive cases, and ensuring their safety is essential for the effective functioning of the justice system. The rule of law depends on it,” said Mhaga.

So far, three fatalities have occurred: a tragic accident occurred in 2019, followed by two murders in 2021 and the most recent one in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

“While these murders are tragic, there is no evidence that there is a rising number of murders and assaults targeting prosecutors, as the statistics reported above reveal.”

