Eastern Cape school hostel fire leaves 70 matriculants in limbo

A group of 70 matric students from five schools who were bundled together at Makaula Secondary school have been left with nothing. This after their hostel caught fire over the weekend.

Matric holiday revision classes camp

The incident happened during the Autumn Revision Classes session camp that was hosted by the Eastern Cape department of education and Jenn Consulting. This was as part of the Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy (LAIS).

Seventy girls from the camp were housed in three dormitories. The administration claims that the fire completely destroyed this wing, which was constructed in 2014.

More than 700 matriculants from local high schools at the camp

The camp had about 714 matriculants from several high schools including Huku, Buffalonek, Khulangophondo, Makaula and Loyiso.

According to the department, nothing in this building could be salvaged during this ordeal. Beds, mattresses, and personal belongings of the girls were burnt to ashes.

Local firefighters were sent to the scene after a case was opened with the local police for investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Provincial education MEC, Fundile Gade, said no one was harmed, since the incident happened while the learners were attending classes. He further urged the public to co-operate with the police to resolve the matter.

No accommodation for learners when schools reopen

“Hostel accommodation for girl learners at Makaula high will be a serious problem when schools re-open in April. The department will be taking measures to assist with the accommodation of the affected learners.

“This is done so that teaching and learning is not compromised at the school. We urge the community to support and co-operate with law enforcement agencies. This will assist with investigations into the matter,” said Gade.

Cause of fire incident remains a mystery

The department has already dispatched infrastructure inspectors to assess the damage at the school and quantify it in monetary terms.

At this moment the cause of the fire is still unknown as it could not be traced. No arrests have been made as the police are still investigating the incident.

