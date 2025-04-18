Eastern Cape spiritual healer jailed for death of patient, 10

Ntombentsha Limbo, 57, a spiritual healer, was found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the death of a 10-year-old child who was brought to her for healing.

On Thursday, the Makhanda Regional Court in the Eastern Cape sentenced her to nine years in prison with a five-year suspension.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), after some concerns about the child’s health and academic performance, his father had brought him to the healer.

Treatment meted out before consultation

When they arrived at the healer’s house on the day in question, the deceased’s father told her why they were there. Limbo suggested treatment before a consultation.

“The child was physically well and active at the time, even joking and playing with his father. Limbo initiated the treatment, bringing the deceased and his father five litres of salted water each, in a bucket, to induce vomiting. The child struggled and ultimately left about 750ml of the water, without vomiting a lot,” said Luxolo Tyali, NPA spokesperson.

The deceased, Agcobile Busakwe, collapsed and passed away in October 2023, at Joza Location, Makhanda. He died following the use of several non-traditional healing techniques by the healer.

Agcobile had complained about a headache and sleepiness before he passed away.

“The boy indicated that he wanted to sleep, which he was allowed to do, on the couch. He slept with his head resting on his father’s lap. It was said that he seemed tired and almost faint with red eyes.

More liquids deposited into young body

“She [Limbo] suggested that an enema be done on the young boy. This in order to assist with this state of being lethargic and the headache. She cited that she had been shown a vision of something in his stomach. The father agreed, and another five litres of water was prepared. And the child was woken up and given enema, through the rectum,” Tyali added.

The child’s breathing was not normal, and there was foam coming out of his mouth.

“His father was informed of his unfortunate demise after he was taken to a local clinic.”

In court, prosecutor Khwezikazi Mankonti led evidence of the father of the deceased. He also included evidence of the medical doctor who performed the postmortem on the child.

The doctor testified that had the deceased been given medical attention earlier after the first five litres was administered, his organs, and subsequently his brain would not have failed.

Doctor testified on amount of liquid

The doctor further told the court that even an adult would not have survived having received almost 15 litres of water in his body.

Limbo made admissions after having pleaded not guilty to the charge. She admitted all the treatment and the manner in which she performed same.

“She did not deny any of the evidence of the state even under examination in chief. And she only disputed having caused the death of the deceased. However, she could not give an explanation as to why she did not suspend the treatment when the child got progressively worse.”

The court arrived at a non-custodial sentence.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content