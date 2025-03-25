Eastern Cape taxi strike leaves dozens of pupils, workers stranded

The Eastern Cape taxi strike on Tuesday morning has left dozens of pupils stuck at different pick-up locations, while others chose not to get ready for school.

According to the Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety, the scholar transport service in townships surrounding East London was impacted by this strike.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the matter. He said that stranded pupils have been spotted in various locations, and the department is looking into the matter.

Scholar transport hardest hit

“Scholar transport has been among the worst affected by this situation. Many learners in school uniform can be seen walking in townships, in and around East London. These are the learners who were ready to go to school. But unfortunately their scholar transport did not show up at their pick-up point,” said Binqose.

He further said some people resorted to walking to work.

“What is encouraging is that no one is blocking the way of those who are walking to work. We are looking into the situation with high police visibility, ready to attend to every situation.”

On Monday, the department stated that the strike is illegal, and issued a warning to the organisers.

Illegal strike circulated on social media

This after the Mdantsane East London Taxi Association (MELTA) announced the strike through voice notes and posters that circulated on social media platforms, informing the public about its planned shutdown in the Buffalo City Metro.

Taxi drivers were protesting against what they claim is police abuse of well-known taxi operator and businessman Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala.

Mtshala was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, unlawful gun possession, and extortion. He appeared in court last week Wednesday.

However, Mtshala was freed when the accusations against him were dropped.

The strike continued despite the warning from transport MEC Xolile Nqatha. He cautioned the organisers against the illegal shutdown.

Infringement of others’ rights is against the law

Nqatha warned the strike participants to guard against infringement on the rights of other citizens.

“As the provincial government, we are making a clear call to the public to remain vigilant. They are urged to report any issues encountered on the roads to our law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

“We cannot allow anarchists to infringe upon the rights of citizens whenever they choose. We want to warn those responsible for this illegal shutdown that their actions must not violate the rights of our people. They will face consequences.”

Nqatha also addressed the police abuse allegations. He said government wants to remind everyone that South Africa has legal provisions for anyone. Those who feel aggrieved can approach the courts or IPID if they feel the police are treating them unfairly.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content