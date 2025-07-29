Eastern Cape teacher killed in the presence of family

A 55-year-old teacher from Gengqe Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape has been shot dead by an unknown assailant while on her way to work.

According to the police, the deceased was shot dead by a man on foot in Makhumsheni locality, Nyezi Administrative Area, in Mqanduli on Monday.

She was with two passengers in the car, aged 17 and 20, who both escaped uninjured.

“Anyone with information should contact Mqanduli Detectives Head, Lieutenant Colonel Ngqeleni at 083 984 4226 or contact the nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs are welcome,” said police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.

A tragic loss

The Eastern Cape Department of Education is reeling with shock from the tragic incident and subsequent loss of the teacher.

MEC for Education Fundile Gade expressed sorrow over the incident: “We are devastated by this brutal act. Our hearts go out to the family, colleagues, and learners affected by this tragedy. As a department, we view this as a direct onslaught against our educators and all females in our country.”

Gade said the department has deployed officials to ensure comprehensive support for those impacted.

“We are committed to supporting our school communities through this pain. Our focus is on providing counseling and care to help them cope with this unimaginable loss. Both of the boys who were with the educator during the attack survived and they are receiving trauma support to address the harrowing experience.

“It is deeply troubling that almost every month, we hear of another attack targeting females,” MEC Gade lamented.

“This must stop. We urge the community to remain calm and allow authorities to investigate thoroughly. For now, the community of Gengqe, pupils and the department at large mourns this death and are united in grief as we seek justice,” added Gade.

