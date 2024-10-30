Eastern Cape teen sentenced for rape, murder of toddler

Frans Hendricks, 18, has been given concurrent sentences of 22 and 25 years in jail for the murder and rape of a two-year-old girl.

The sentences were handed down by the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

This after Hendricks, who was 17-years-old at the time, raped and killed a two-year-old girl at Uitkomst farm in Somerset East, now KwaNojoli in November 2023.

Rapist saw twin girl, 2, at farm where he worked

The perpetrator lived and worked on a neighbouring farm at Uitkomst Farm. The toddler and her twin sister were spending time with their grandparents at the farm.

Hendricks spent the evening at the grandparents’ house, mingling with friends and drinking.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Hendricks left the party and met the child. He took her to the bushes close to the grandparents’ house.

“He raped and killed the toddler in this remote location. After that, Hendricks went back to his friends and carried on chatting like nothing had occurred.

Killed her after raping her in the bushes

“Her grandfather started a search after the toddler vanished. He thought she was sleeping at another house on the farm. But he had noticed her absence during the night,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

A comprehensive search was conducted the following morning. And tragically, the grandfather discovered the toddler’s lifeless body.

Hendricks was arrested later that same day.

In his guilty plea explanation, Hendricks stated that he encountered the toddler, whom he knew by sight.

“Despite her visible fear, he grabbed her and took her to nearby bushes and raped her. Realising that the toddler could identify him, he hit her with a wooden tree block until she died,” Tyali added.

Offence was brutal, severe

For sentencing, state advocate Heinz Obermeyer presented evidence from the post-mortem examination. She emphasised the brutality and severity of the assault on the defenceless child.

She further argued that Hendricks’ actions demonstrated a complete disregard for human life and dignity. And the community’s interest in retribution and deterrence justified a harsh sentence.

The NPA said the sentence reflects the gravity of Hendricks’ crimes. And it ensures justice for the victim and her family.

“It also serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders. This demonstrates our commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society. We hope this brings closure to the family and the community.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content