Eastern Cape TV station fails to pay interns stipends

The management of an Eastern Cape local television station in Gqeberha is accused of mistreating interns by not paying their stipends.

Mpuma Kapa TV interns recently told Sunday World that they had contacted management but had not received a direct response. Instead, one manager cursed at them, they say.

“We were supposed to get paid last week, and we have not, until today, and we have not received any formal communication from management,” said one intern.

“Our case is sad because we gave our all to the station, and when the internship is supposed to come to an end, we are treated like this.

“Not all of us are from Gqeberha, and we depend on this stipend to pay for rent. Landlords are throwing some of us to the streets because they want their money. Debit orders are bouncing with extra charges.”

CCMA accused of working with employer

The intern, who wished to remain anonymous to avoid being victimised, claimed that they brought the issue up with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), but they have received no help.

“CCMA is doing nothing, and we assume that they work with the directors. So, we have no choice but to cry in public,” added the intern.

Another intern told Sunday World that they had been exposed to a toxic working environment and that management had terminated their contracts before time.

“March was supposed to be our last month there. I do not know how things changed. That place is toxic, but if you are in management, you get away with gross misbehaviour.

“The station cannot complain about not having money because we know it is sponsored by several organisations.”

Payments have been processed

Loyiso Nkantsu, a director at the station, refuted allegations that management has terminated the interns’ contracts.

“No contracts were terminated prematurely because the internship ended at the end of February,” said Nkantsu.

“Any staff member or intern who lodges a complaint/grievance, as per Mpuma Kapa TV human resources [HR] policies, the matter is managed by our HR consultants who evaluate the complaint.”

He added that payments are being processed and will appear today (Friday) or tomorrow in the bank accounts of the interns, depending on who they bank with.

“I am mandated by the board to monitor the internship programme and similar initiatives by the channel.

“We have been implementing internship programmes for more than five years, and many interns are now in management positions in the channel.”

