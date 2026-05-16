EC High Court judge Belinda Hartle suspended after racism complaint

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has placed Eastern Cape High Court judge Belinda Hartle a complaint from an aggrieved registry clerk, Thozamile Semekazi who claimed that the judge had subjected him to racial insults.

In a statement released on Friday, the JSC announced that a Judicial Conduct Tribunal would be set up to probe “allegations of incapacity, gross incompetence, and gross misconduct against Judge Hartle”.

Semekazi’s complaint relates to an incident which he says took place on May 15 2025. On this day, he says he had been to Judge Hartle’s office at the KuGompo City High Court to deliver “a pile of case files”.

According to Semekazi, Judge Hartle, who walked in while Semekazi was still with the judges secretary in the office, was not happy that the files had been delivered late. He says the judge launched a scathing tirade laced with strong and derogatory expletives that included the K word.

“Judge Hartle did not even allow me to speak for myself. What she heard from Ms Shakira [Judge Hartle’s secretary] was sufficient for her to the extent that, while standing at the door, facing the inside of her secretary’s office, while I was seated and with the most ghastly body language, hanging her arms on the door frames, she uttered the following words to my face: ‘fk you’ (repeatedly); ‘ps man’ (repeatedly), and as she turned to look at her secretary, continued with the insults and said: ‘I am tired of Mafalala’s staff; bloody f***ing K****r’, with such a loud and aggressive, firm voice,’ read Semekazi’s complaint statement.

Semekazi said the “unprovoked attack” broke him down and he cried before leaving the secretary’s office. He said he immediately shared the news of the incident with his colleagues and also with his supervisor.

The JSC said Judge Hartle would be alllowed to finalise her outstanding court matters while she is serving her suspension.

“After considering the submissions of the parties, the commission resolved that it is desirable that Judge Hartle be suspended from office in terms of section 177(3) of the Constitution, with the condition that she is allowed to finalise her partly heard matters and reserved judgments during the period of her suspension.

“Furthermore, the commission has directed that the head of court in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court take reasonable measures to minimise interaction between Judge Hartle and Mr Semekazi during the period of suspension. Judge Hartle’s suspension will endure until the complaint against her has been finalised,” the JSC said.