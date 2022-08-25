EC Zithathele residents relieved as Eskom restores power

After living without electricity for weeks, residents of Zithathele and Sibangweni in Libode, Eastern Cape finally have power.

Eskom had withdrawn electricity supply to the areas due to incidents that were described as life threatening to Eskom employees including illegal connections and meter tampering.

The power utility resumed supply after meeting the Nyandeni Local Municipality, traditional leaders and the community. According to Eskom, it told the meeting that technicians experienced problems when they attended to faults in the areas.

“The decision to resume services was taken following commitments to safeguard Eskom employees, a stance that was taken by all community leaders and community members that attended the engagements. There was further commitment by SAPS of establishing and equipping a local community policing forum,” the statement read.

Eskom also announced that it was considering cutting power supply to Tshwane, alleging that the capital city owed the power utility R1.6bn.

The city has been on a drive to cut off supply to its debtors in what it called #TshwaneYatima, from early this year.

Tshwane MMC for Finance Alderman Peter Sutton said the metro noted the Eskom’s statement with disappointment because the parties were in constant talks making a payment arrangement.

“We previously met with the Eskom CEO and CFO and discussed the city’s financial challenges so we note this Eskom statement with disappointment. This is why we have embarked on our aggressive revenue collection campaign to ensure that we collect enough revenue to service our creditors like Eskom,” said Sutton.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author