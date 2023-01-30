Edenvale tiger who escaped has been captured

The nine-month-old female tiger which was reported to have been spotted in Edenvale, east of Joburg, on Monday has been captured.

According to Suburban Control Centre, various Units assisted in locating and capturing the Tiger in Edenvale. The animal has been sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.

The owner of the tiger is not yet known.

The National Council of SPCA said that given that GDARD and the Ekurhuleni municipality are responsible for enforcing the legislation that allows these dangerous animals to be kept in captivity in the first place, some form of accountability and responsibility for the welfare of the animal/s and the residents needs to be taken by them.

Earlier this month an eight-year-old female tiger, Sheba, escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg.

Sheba was eventually found and euthanised for the safety of the community.

Sheba had attacked one man and killed two dogs and a pig.

