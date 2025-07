It would be sheer naivety to regard the assassination of newly appointed Ekurhuleni divisional head of corporate and forensic audits Mpho Mafole merely as senseless. What is senseless is why society, and in particular the government, has let the situation descend to such despicable levels.

